MONTPELIER — The Housing Foundation Inc. has appointed Jonathan Bond as its new executive director. Mr. Bond succeeds Tim Palmer.
“Jonathan’s extensive experience working with both mobile home park residents and low-income tenants, and his considerable leadership skills in the affordable housing arena, will serve HFI and its tenants well,” says HFI Board President Alison J. Bell. “HFI is poised to build on the very successful tenure of ED Tim Palmer, and to embark on some exciting new initiatives. We are confident in Jonathan’s ability to lead us into the future."
