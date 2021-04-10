SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Business Roundtable Board of Directors announced Seth Bowden, executive vice president at Greater Burlington Industrial Corp., will become the next president of the organization.
He will assume the role from Lisa Ventriss who retires this year after 19 years leading the Roundtable.
