MORRISVILLE — David Silverman, president/chief executive officer of Union Bank of Vermont and New Hampshire, announced Cassie Abreu has been selected for the branch manager position at its Berlin location, 1028 Route 302. She previously worked at People’s United Bank in Montpelier as a relationship banker and at Avenue A in Berlin for over 10 years as store manager. Abreu is a graduate of Spaulding High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.