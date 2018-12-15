SPRINGFIELD — Black River Innovation Campus (BRIC) has received the $724,000 Competitive Federal Innovation Grant to help build a digital economy ecosystem in Springfield.
First announced by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of its most recent Regional Innovation Strategies (RIS) i6 Challenge competitive grant program, the award is one of only 40 awards in the country this year, and the first award in the history of the program with a rural digital economy focus.
The Black River Innovation Campus — a collaboration between the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) and Springfield Regional Development Corporation (SRDC) — was created to re-imagine rural economic development strategies and leverage Springfield’s assets to create opportunities for digital-economy employment and entrepreneurship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.