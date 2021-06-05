BRATTLEBORO — Susan Stember Buhlmann, a lifelong social worker, recently joined 13 other community members in serving on Youth Services Board of Directors. Through programs ranging from restorative justice, to mentoring, transitional living, workforce development and therapeutic case management, the nonprofit agency serves Windham County.
After graduating from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Work, Buhlmann worked at The Brattleboro Retreat. From there, she moved to employment with the Family Court of Australia in addition to organizing and running a community-wide program for divorced families. Returning to the U.S., she worked in a variety of mental health settings, including as the New Jersey Children’s Behavioral Health System Regional Care Coordinator and later was coordinator and supervisor of the Middlesex County, New Jersey, Children’s Mobile Response.
In 2009, Buhlmann returned to The Retreat as a clinician in their Partial Hospital Programs and later as Clinical Outreach Representative, promoting and representing the facility throughout New England and beyond. She presently works part time for BAYADA Hospice.
