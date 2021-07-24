MONTPELIER — The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, is expanding services to help working lands businesses navigate urgent needs related to COVID-19, in addition to its regular longer-term advising services. Funding to support this program comes from the State of Vermont, allocated by the Vermont Legislature. Visit www.vhcb.org/support-services to submit applications for the Viability Program’s COVID-related coaching services.
