The 2019 AARP Community Challenge grant program awardees include two Vermont recipients, Newport and Bennington, for specific community development projects:
Town of Bennington, Office of Community Development, $17,990 to fund continued improvements for the Start Street Park project as an outdoor recreation and community gathering place for all generations.
City of Newport, $24,172.35 for the Prouty Beach Connector project to develop an outdoor recreational economy.
