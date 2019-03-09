BENNINGTON — The Bank of Bennington was selected to participate in the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Equity Builder Program, which assists local homebuyers with down-payment and closing costs as well as homebuyer counseling.
The $3.6 million program provides grants to financial institutions to assist households at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Borrowers are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in assistance on a first-come, first-serve basis. Buyers must also complete a homebuyer counseling program.
The Bank of Bennington is eligible to receive up to $150,000 in 2019 through the Equity Builder Program, depending on availability of funds.
To learn more about applying for assistance, please contact Wendy Chenaille, assistant vice president of mortgage origination, at 802-445-7938 or wchenaille@bennbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.