PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Bank, with branches in Vermont and throughout New England, promoted Jeannine Cimino to regional president of the Mid-Atlantic region. Cimino previously served the bank as senior vice president of the retail market.
Berkshire Bank has 115 full service branch offices throughout New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, including Commerce Bank, a division of Berkshire Bank.
