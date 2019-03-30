WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum and Norwich Farm Creamery, a joint venture creating grass-fed dairy products, will present on April 7 at Flavors of the Valley, the Upper Valley’s annual spring local food tasting expo.
As of late 2018, all Norwich Farm Creamery dairy products are made using milk sourced exclusively from Billings Farm’s award-winning Jersey cows. Raised on a grass-fed and supplemental grain diet, the cows produce milk naturally high in butterfat for Norwich Farm Creamery’s Grade A-rated micro-creamery of fresh, pasteurized, non-homogenized products.
