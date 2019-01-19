Effective Feb. 1, BrewView Vermont and Green Cab Co. announce a partnership to provide free rides to those in the Barre, Montpelier and Burlington areas who might have consumed a bit too much alcohol.
Call the designated number, dial the extension, tell the dispatcher it’s a "safe Ride," and Green Cab takes care of the rest. Mileage, as well as the driving having the right to refuse service based on safety, are the only restrictions. Up to 50 rides per month will be given, limited to four people per ride.
For more information, contact coffeetablepublishing@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.