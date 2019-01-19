BERLIN, Conn. — Comcast has named Evan Broslovsky as vice president of customer experience for the company’s western New England region, which includes more than 300 communities in Connecticut, western Massachusetts, western New Hampshire, Vermont and New York.
In this newly created regional role, Broslovsky will be responsible for implementation of strategy to transform the customer experience through measurable changes and improvements focused on exceeding customers’ expectations.
Prior to joining Comcast, Broslovsky spent nine years as vice president of contact center operations at Priceline.com where he oversaw more than 800 customer care agents in six locations across the country.
