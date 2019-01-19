BURLINGTON — Over the past 15 years, the historic Calkins farmstead buildings, now home to the Burlington-based food and farming nonprofit, Intervale Center, have been restored thanks to Eliot Lothrop of Building Heritage. Lothrop has worked on Intervale Center projects since 2003, first as an employee of Jerimiah Parker, and then, starting in 2005, through his own company, Building Heritage.
The Intervale Center property has operated continuously as a farm for at least 188 years with this agricultural operation following thousands of years of habitation by Native American Abenaki in the Intervale.
