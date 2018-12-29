BERLIN — Vermont Center for Independent Living recently honored Burger King on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin with a Rosemary J. Miller Dining for All Award.
The award is named for VCIL’s longtime receptionist, born with cerebral palsy, who retired in 2011.
VCIL Executive Director Sarah Launderville said, “We are pleased to present this award as Burger King has completed their renovation, which includes broader accessibility for folks with disabilities. We honor Burger King for access in the restaurant, closeness to the bus route and customer service being supportive to the disability community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.