SOUTH BURLINGTON — At its 32nd Annual Membership Meeting on Jan. 17 at The Essex Resort and Spa, the Vermont Business Roundtable elected new officers: Chairman Mark Foley, Foley Services; Vice Chairwoman Judith O’Connell, Champlain Investment Partners; Treasurer Scott Giles, Vermont Student Assistance Corporation; Secretary Stephanie Mapes, Paul Frank + Collins; immediate past Chairman Michael Seaver, Peoples United Bank; and President Lisa Ventriss.
Members also elected new directors to their first three-year term: David Bradbury, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies; Sara Byers, Leonardo’s Pizza; Meg Fleming, SymQuest Group; and Holly Groschner, VermontPBS.
Elected to their second three-year term were the following directors: John Brumsted, The University of Vermont Health Network; Dimitri Garder, Global-Z International; Scott Giles, Vermont Student Assistance Corporation; Stephanie Mapes, Paul Frank + Collins; and Larry Williams, Redstone.
Continuing members of the Roundtable board are directors Mark Crow, Tenth Crow Creative; Tom Dee, Southwestern Vermont Health Care; Tom Dunn, VELCO; Walter Frame, Trapp Family Lodge; Don George, BCBSVT; Bill Shouldice, IV, Vermont Teddy Bear; and Mike Walsh, NFP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.