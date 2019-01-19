MONTPELIER — Community College of Vermont (CCV) will offer an accelerated online version of its child care certificate program beginning Jan. 22 for the spring 2019 semester.
Students in the accelerated program also have the option of moving directly into CCV’s early childhood education associate degree program, and from there to Northern Vermont University’s online early childhood education bachelor’s degree program.
