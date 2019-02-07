WATERBURY – The Vermont Center for Crime Victim Services announced a series of staffing changes including new hires, departures and promotions which will bring an increased level of expertise and knowledge to victims of crime in Vermont. The changes to current and new staff roles took effect in January 2019.
Elaine Boyce has been promoted to deputy director. Carol Brochu has been promoted to director of finance and administration. Gina Yalicki has been promoted to restitution unit operations supervisor. Michelle Pelletier has been promoted to restitution manager.
Omara Rivera-Vazquez has been hired as a new grants manager. Samantha Giroux has been hired as communications and social media coordinator.
