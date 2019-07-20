Christian Scientists from this region and beyond attended their church’s annual meeting in Boston recently.
The Church of Christ, Scientist, has branches in some 70 countries, and members throughout the world and Vermont also participated by watching the live stream of the meeting. Vermont has six local Christian Science churches and societies.
At the annual meeting, church officials reported that the church is financially strong, and in the midst of a significant refurbishment of The Mother Church in Boston, where the church is headquartered.
Presiding over the meeting was new church president Fabián Smara of Argentina. The newly-elected readers, who will conduct church services at the Church in Boston, are from Nigeria and the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.