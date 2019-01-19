BURLINGTON -- Food processors and manufacturers who have completed Part 1 of the Preventive Control for Human Food training course are invited to enroll in Part 2, offered Feb. 20 as a one-day class at the Vermont Department of Health office, Room 2B, 108 Cherry St., Burlington.
The fee is $250 with a discount if two or more people from the same office register. To register go to http://go.uvm.edu/part2feb2019.
