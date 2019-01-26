Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced the promotion of Jayme DeMers to vice president of retail delivery and strategic initiatives.
According to a news release, DeMers joined the bank in 2018 as assistant vice president. She is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Finance & Management and has been in banking for 15 years, starting as a teller and moving on to positions of increased responsibility over the years. She is especially skilled in project management, communications and leadership, according to the release.
