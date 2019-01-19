BRATTLEBORO — Legal Secretary Jody S. Kaiser, of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, was named the winner of the Diane Lynch Distinguished Service Award at the northern New England law firm Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC. Kaiser joined DRM in 2009 and has worked in both the Brattleboro and Lebanon offices as a receptionist, office clerk and legal secretary.
“Anyone who has had the pleasure of working with you knows of your commitment to excellence,” reads a citation presented to Kaiser at the event. “You give 200 percent and go above and beyond every day. You are the ultimate team player for DRM and you are a pleasure to work with.”
