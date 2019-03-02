BURLINGTON — Efficiency Vermont has recognized eight Vermont building professionals for excellence in designing, building and renovating energy efficient and sustainable buildings.
The 2019 Best of the Best award categories/winners are:
Commercial Building Design & Construction — Freeman French Freeman, of Burlington, for City Market in Burlington; Maclay Architects, of Waitsfield, for The Putney School Gray Dorm in Putney; Vermont Integrated Architecture, of Middlebury.
Residential New Construction — RG Builders, of Burlington, for private home in Burlington; Vermod Homes, of Wilder, for private home in Barnard; HELM Construction Solutions, of Brattleboro, for private home in Newfane.
Efficiency Excellence Network Leadership Award — Alex Carver, North Timbers Construction, of Ripton.
Partner of the Year — Lloyd Plumbing, Heating & Gas Services, LLC, of Cabot.
