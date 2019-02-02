BURLINGTON — Emerge Vermont, a statewide organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, announced it has named state Rep. Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, as its new executive director.
In this role, Krowinski will lead the organization and oversee its strategy and direction. She brings years of experience in politics, nonprofit management and advocacy work to Emerge Vermont.
Krowinski is the House Majority Leader in the Vermont Legislature, where she has served as a representative since 2012. She previously worked as senior advisor for Emerge Vermont.
