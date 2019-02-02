MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets is releasing a new round of funding through the Capital Equipment Assistance Program (CEAP) for phosphorus extraction equipment or technology that will aid in the reduction of surface runoff of agricultural wastes to state waters, improve water quality, reduce odors from manure application, separate phosphorus from manure, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and reduce costs to farmers when they apply manure or implement a Nutrient Management Plan.
For more information, call 822-2431, email AGR.WaterQuality@Vermont.gov or visit https://agriculture.vermont.gov/ceap.
