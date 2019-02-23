SOUTH BURLINGTON — Northfield Savings Bank announced the recent promotion of Mary Gleason to senior community banking officer.
A 15-year veteran of NSB, Gleason is responsible for overseeing and growing the Shelburne Road office's daily operations in South Burlington.
“Mary’s steadfast devotion to ensuring a positive experience for all customers has made her a key member of the Northfield Savings Bank team for 15 years,” said Chris Jarvis, NSB’s vice president of community banking in Chittenden County.
