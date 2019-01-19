GEORGIA — Liquid Measurement Systems Inc. (LMS) announces Gregory Maguire has joined the company in the newly-created role of director of acquisitions and strategic initiatives.
Maguire brings more than 30 years of private and public sector experience to his new role, most recently as senior director of legal and government affairs for Revision Military, an international developer, manufacturer and seller of personal protective equipment.
