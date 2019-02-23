RUTLAND — Andrea Gunther has joined Davis & Hodgdon Associates CPAs as an accountant.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Champlain College and is a Certified QuickBooks Pro Advisor with 20 years of bookkeeping and accounting experience.
Gunther will be assisting the firm’s corporate clients and their bookkeepers with maintaining their accounting records. She will be operating from the firm’s Williston location and servicing the firm’s clients throughout Vermont.
