In collaboration with the Vermont Community Foundation, the High Meadows Fund is putting $218,000 into action over the next two years to launch a new initiative supporting statewide and local efforts to improve forest health and integrity in Vermont.
In this first year, recipients of the funding include: the American Forest Foundation; the Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Vermont Land Trust and the Stowe Land Trust; the Windham Regional Commission; the Vermont Natural Resources Council; Women Owning Woodlands, a collaboration between Vermont Coverts, the Vermont Woodlands Association, the Vermont Land Trust and UVM Extension; Audubon Vermont; Intervale Center; Merck Forest & Farmland Center; and NorthWoods Stewardship Center.
