MONTPELIER – The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center (VT PTAC) in collaboration with the New Hampshire PTAC is hosting a free workshop on the HUBZone certification program in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) certification gives qualified businesses a competitive edge when bidding on federal contracts as the program’s set-aside contracts limit competition to only HUBZone certified businesses. A Small Business Administration (SBA) specialist will be on-site to answer questions and free one-on-one meetings with a PTAC counselor will be available after the presentation.
Vermont HUBZones are: Addison, Bennington, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Windham and Windsor counties.
New Hampshire HUBZones are: Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties.
The next workshop is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Passumpsic Savings Bank at 1 Gardner Street in Newport, Vermont.
For more information and to register, visit https://vtptac.ecenterdirect.com/events or call 802-828-5237. Space is limited.
