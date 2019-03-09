After 10 years of offering acupuncture, massage therapy, cupping and Chinese herbal medicine in Montpelier, Integrative Acupuncture recently expanded to a second location in Williston, at 373 Blair Park Rd, second floor.
The group includes acupuncturists, Kerry Boyle, Jonathan Fleming, Zizi Zolten-Chandler, Maria Leon and Jennifer Etheridge, all nationally board certified and licensed acupuncturists. They will continue to provide acupuncture at their current location in downtown Montpelier, on the round about and above Montpelier Integrative Family Health, six days per week.
