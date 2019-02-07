BRATTLEBORO -- M&S Development welcomed Katie Stuart-Buckley to their team as development director.
Stuart-Buckley most recently worked as the commissioner of housing and community development in the Agency of Commerce & Community Development for the state of Vermont.
Prior to her appointment by the governor, Katie held leadership roles involving municipal management and finance, sensitive redevelopment of historic buildings for adaptive reuse, non-profit affordable housing, and community and economic development.
