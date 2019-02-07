Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Remaining windy with breaks in the overcast later. Low around 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.