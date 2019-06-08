RUTLAND — Kinney Pike Insurance announced the company has received the E&O Plus Quality Management Award for the fifth consecutive year. This award is presented to insurance agencies demonstrating outstanding devotion to quality management in serving their clients and a commitment to excellence in the area of Errors & Omissions prevention and mitigation.
Kinney Pike Insurance is one of 22 firms participating in the E&O Plus Program to receive this award for 2018.
The audit and annual quality award are conducted and presented by E&O Plus, a risk retention group sponsored by Assurex Global, a worldwide network of insurance brokers.
