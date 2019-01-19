BURLINGTON — The Vermont Employee Ownership Center (VEOC) announces Michele Kupersmith, of South Burlington, has joined the organization as program and outreach coordinator. She will be responsible for the VEOC’s overall communication and marketing duties.
Kupersmith, a Vermont native, served as state representative for South Burlington over four terms from 2005 to 2014, and, most recently, as workforce education and training coordinator under two commissioners of labor from 2014 to 2017.
