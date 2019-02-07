MONTPELIER -- The UVM Health Network announced board member and Montpelier resident Mike Dellipriscoli has joined the American Hospital Association’s Council for Small or Rural Hospitals.
Dellipriscoli retired from the National Life Group in Montpelier with over 35 years of experience in the financial services industry. He joined Central Vermont Medical Center’s board in 2012 and served as chair from 2015-2017. He also serves on the UVM Health Network board and is the chair of the UVM Health Network Audit Committee.
The American Hospital Association is a national organization that serves nearly 5,000 hospitals, health care systems, and networks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.