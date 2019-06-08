MONTPELIER — The National Life Group Foundation granted a record $1.9 million this spring to nonprofit organizations and schools, including significant investments to relieve childhood hunger.
Among the highlights of the Foundation’s work so far this year are:
- The Foundation donated more than $1.4 million in general grants to nonprofits in Vermont and Texas where National Life employees live and work. Forty percent of these donations support hunger relief efforts, including donations to the Vermont Foodbank ($175,000), the North Texas Food Bank ($100,000) and Hunger Free Vermont ($100,000).
- More than $270,000 was matched through the company’s employee donation campaign, Share the Good.
- $85,000 was donated to Vermont communities through the Foundation’s Main Street Grants program.
In addition to grants, National Life encourages its employees to volunteer with nonprofits and schools, and provides in-kind donations including laptops.
