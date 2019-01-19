MONTPELIER –– The Community Engagement Lab is offering grants up to $10,000 for teaching artists to create public art that strengthens awareness of social challenge and opportunity.
Teaching artists applying for the newly-created Thriving Communities Project Grants must propose an artwork that explores this essential question: “The Earth is speaking –– how do we respond?”
For more information, visit www.communityengagementlab.org.
