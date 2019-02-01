NORTHFIELD — Northfield Savings Bank (NSB) promoted of Maryellen LaPerle to vice president, mortgage banking. She is based out of NSB’s Montpelier office.
LaPerle has more than 30 years of banking experience and joined NSB in 2000 as a mortgage banking officer. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and is a graduate of the Northern New England School of Banking.
