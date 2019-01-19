WILLISTON — The Salvation Army teamed up with the Star 92.9 radio group, Members Advantage Community Credit Union and Lenny's Shoe & Apparel for the annual Christmas is for Kids holiday gift drive.
The radio group shared the Christmas wish lists of local children live on the airwaves. The community reacted, getting Angel Tags, fulfilling their wish lists, and dropping their gift donations off at Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel stores across Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York.
“The Salvation Army is so grateful for the outpouring of support for our Angel Tag Program,” said Liz Nicoll, executive director of the Salvation Army Burlington. “In Chittenden County we served over 700 children this year. When you factor in central Vermont and Plattsburgh that number climbs to over 1,000.”
