BURLINGTON — Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer announced that Sheldon Prentice, Esq. and Jim Dandeneau have joined the law firm. Prentice is senior counsel, and Dandeneau is the firm's government relations specialist.
Prentice will be based out of the firm's Montpelier office, and Dandeneau will be based in Burlington but will be in Montpelier often.
Prentice has 42 years of corporate law experience. Before joining the firm, he was executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of NBT Bancorp for nearly nine years.
Dandeneau has spent 15 years as a political professional in New York City and Vermont, working on national and state campaigns before moving to Vermont, where he joined Sue Minter’s team as field director for her gubernatorial campaign in 2016.
