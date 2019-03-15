After 30 years, Rutland-based Criterium-Lalancette Engineers has been acquired by the Massachusetts affiliate Criterium-Dudka Engineers. As of March 1, the new entity became known as Criterium-Lalancette & Dudka Engineers. Richard Lalancette, founding president of Criterium-Lalancette Engineers, remains with the company.
Andrew Dudka, the company's new owner, is from Hopkinton, Massachusetts. He has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry and holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance and operations.
