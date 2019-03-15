The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation has awarded Morristown-based Salvation Farms its competitive capacity building grant. This three-year grant will support Salvation Farms' efforts to implement its strategic plan. In doing so, Salvation Farms’ capacity to deliver quality programs will stabilize and grow, according to a news release.
The Ben & Jerry’s Foundation awards one multi-year capacity grant to a Vermont-based, statewide nonprofit each year. The organization’s work must “resonate with the Foundation’s mission to further social justice, protect the environment, or support family farms and local food systems.” The amount of the grant was not provided.
