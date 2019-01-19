BARRE — Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel brewed up $5,557 through fundraising events this past holiday season.
The Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Darn Tough 802 Sasquatch Sock was released exclusively at Lenny’s in October and sold out by mid-December. Lenny’s donated $2 from every pair sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.
Partnering with local breweries, money was also raised during four Boots ‘n Beer events. In addition to the free tastings, customers could purchase limited edition event T-shirts and raffle tickets for a chance to win boots, shoes, clothing and accessories. All of the T-shirt and raffle proceeds were donated.
