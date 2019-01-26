Springfield Medical Care Systems' board of directors has approved three interim leadership appointments. Michael J. Halstead was named interim chief executive officer for Springfield Hospital; Joshua R. Dufresne was appointed acting CEO for SMCS; and Wayne A. Scholz was tapped as interim chief financial officer for SMCS.
Halstead has more than 40 years of health care leadership experience, and is employed by Quorum Health Resources, according to the release, where he has guided dozens of hospitals through financial and other challenges.
Dufresne was formerly the chief operating officer for SMCS, and will lead the operations of the community health center network, which serves more than 35,000 patients annually.
Scholz is also employed by QHR, and has provided managerial and financial support to more than 24 nonprofit and governmental hospitals during nearly 30 years with the company.
“We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to our interim administrative team. Each brings extensive leadership experience and knowledge in their respective areas, which will be pivotal to our success as we navigate our current financial challenges and work to define a new path forward for SMCS and Springfield Hospital,” said George Lamb, the board chair for SMCS.
