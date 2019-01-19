MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) welcomes applications for the 2019 Vermont Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
Awarded projects will enhance the competitiveness of Vermont specialty crops defined as: fruits and tree nuts; vegetables; culinary herbs, spices, medicinal plants; nursery, floriculture, horticulture, Christmas trees; honey, hops, maple syrup; and mushrooms.
For more information, visit www.agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/specialtycrop.
