MONTPELIER — Stone Environmental was recently named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont by the Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.
The annual award program was created in 2006 to identify, recognize and honor the top 50 best places to work in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The distinction is based on a two-part survey process that evaluates the company’s workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as a heavily-weighted employee survey designed to measure employee experience and workplace satisfaction.
