MONTPELIER — Union Mutual announced it was recently named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Vermont. This is the sixth consecutive year that the company has received this award.
The 13th annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) — Vermont State Council and Best Companies Group.
Union Mutual also received a 2019 Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award — gold level. This award recognizes excellence in worksite wellness initiatives.
