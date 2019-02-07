MONTPELIER -- The Vermont Economic Development Authority (VEDA) today announced that Cassie Polhemus has been named the authority's new chief executive officer, effective April 1, 2019.
Polhemus is the current chief operating officer at VEDA and joined the authority in 2013 as a commercial lender. She will succeed Jo Bradley, who has served as VEDA's CEO since 1997 and is retiring on March 31.
Polhemus has lived in Vermont since 1996 and has over 25 years of experience in commercial lending and risk management with financial institutions. She earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Williams College.
