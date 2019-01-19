The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors announced Wendy Mays, of Shelburne, will be the organization’s new executive director.
Mays, a native of Middlebury, was instrumental in maintaining operations after the passing of longtime VAB Executive Director Jim Condon in August 2018.
“We are thrilled to have Wendy come on board as the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Executive Director, only the third in our 65-year history. Her experience as a board member the past six years combined with her enthusiasm, ideas and goals promise a vibrant new era for the VAB and its membership,” said Wally Caswell, president of the VAB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.