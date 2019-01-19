MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) invites Vermont businesses to apply to vend in the Vermont building during the "The Big E" Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. Dates for the 2019 fair are Sept. 13-29.
Applications are due Feb. 1 and must be submitted through the state's WebGrants system at agriculturegrants.vermont.gov/index.do.
