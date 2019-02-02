The Vermont Association of Insurance Professionals announced that Diana Duke from New England Excess Exchange of Barre, and Rebecca Dominguez, Karen LaBree and Sarah Gould from Vermont Mutual Insurance Group, have become the newest members of the VTAIP.
Membership in VTAIP is an industry commitment to the insurance community through leadership development, career enhancement and creating relationships with other industry related connections.
